Linc Pen & Plastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 72.70% to Rs 27.52 croreNet loss of Linc Pen & Plastics reported to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 72.70% to Rs 27.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 100.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.52100.82 -73 OPM %-4.6510.61 -PBDT-2.229.26 PL PBT-5.376.12 PL NP-3.994.27 PL
