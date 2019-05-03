Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 203.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 104.17 crore

Net profit of rose 203.45% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 104.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 368.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

