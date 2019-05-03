Ludlow Jute & Specialities standalone net profit rises 203.45% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.81% to Rs 104.17 croreNet profit of Ludlow Jute & Specialities rose 203.45% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.81% to Rs 104.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 13.33% to Rs 1.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 368.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 333.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales104.1799.39 5 368.53333.74 10 OPM %3.821.63 -3.052.67 - PBDT2.841.86 53 7.818.20 -5 PBT1.180.73 62 2.192.97 -26 NP0.880.29 203 1.561.80 -13
