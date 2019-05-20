Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit declines 7.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.90% to Rs 301.40 crore

Net profit of Auto Technologies declined 7.63% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.90% to Rs 301.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 290.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.19% to Rs 65.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 1186.98 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1013.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

301.40290.081186.981013.088.657.209.268.6628.7130.57133.34109.1220.8324.12106.2884.7112.2213.2365.8948.74

