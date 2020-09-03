Lupin launches generic rheumatoid arthritis drug in US market

Lupin on Wednesday (2 September) announced the launch of Leflunomide tablets having received an approval from the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.

The drug maker said that the product would be manufactured at its Pithampur (Unit I) facility in Madhya Pradesh, India.

Leflunomide is the generic equivalent of Arava tablets of Sanofi-Aventis U.S., and is indicated for the treatment of adults with active rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Leflunomide tablets USP had annual sales of approximately $42 million in the US. (IQVIA MAT June 2020).

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 96.5% to Rs 106.9 crore on a 9.1% decline in sales to Rs 3,468.6 crore in Q1 FY21 over Q1 FY20.

The scrip rose 0.11% to Rs 965.01 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 954.80 and 971.05 so far during the day.

