LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 11.35 croreNet profit of LWS Knitwear rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.359.08 25 OPM %3.001.10 -PBDT0.110.08 38 PBT0.080.05 60 NP0.070.05 40
