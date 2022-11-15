LWS Knitwear standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.00% to Rs 11.35 crore

Net profit of LWS Knitwear rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 11.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.11.359.083.001.100.110.080.080.050.070.05

