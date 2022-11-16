Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Compucom Software Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Gautam Gems standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Garnet Lanee brings range of diamonds jewellery at affordable prices
-
Sales decline 68.63% to Rs 0.32 croreNet profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.321.02 -69 OPM %34.384.90 -PBDT0.110.05 120 PBT0.04-0.02 LP NP0.04-0.02 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU