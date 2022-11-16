JUST IN
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Lypsa Gems & Jewellery reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 68.63% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.321.02 -69 OPM %34.384.90 -PBDT0.110.05 120 PBT0.04-0.02 LP NP0.04-0.02 LP

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

