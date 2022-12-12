Macrotech Developers allots 3.45 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Raised Rs 3546.93 croreMacrotech Developers has approved the transfer of 3,45,70,506 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each held by the Selling Shareholders, being certain members of the promoters and promoter group of the Company, to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the offer price of Rs. 1,026/- per equity share i.e. Rs. 3.25/- above the floor price of Rs.1022.75/- per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3546.93 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU