Macrotech Developers allots 3.45 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Raised Rs 3546.93 crore

Macrotech Developers has approved the transfer of 3,45,70,506 equity shares of face value Rs. 10/- each held by the Selling Shareholders, being certain members of the promoters and promoter group of the Company, to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the offer price of Rs. 1,026/- per equity share i.e. Rs. 3.25/- above the floor price of Rs.1022.75/- per equity share, aggregating to Rs. 3546.93 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 13:46 IST

