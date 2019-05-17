Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 31.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.50% to Rs 12994.14 crore

Net profit of rose 31.66% to Rs 838.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 637.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.50% to Rs 12994.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9055.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.46% to Rs 3219.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2650.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 42604.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32862.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

12994.149055.2242604.0032862.3731.4330.9435.0232.832201.241593.738380.836258.602130.071545.978154.746098.71838.74637.033219.042650.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)