Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 31.66% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 43.50% to Rs 12994.14 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 31.66% to Rs 838.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 637.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 43.50% to Rs 12994.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9055.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.46% to Rs 3219.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2650.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 42604.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32862.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales12994.149055.22 43 42604.0032862.37 30 OPM %31.4330.94 -35.0232.83 - PBDT2201.241593.73 38 8380.836258.60 34 PBT2130.071545.97 38 8154.746098.71 34 NP838.74637.03 32 3219.042650.26 21

