Magnum Ventures standalone net profit rises 203.85% in the December 2018 quarter

Business Standard

Sales decline 0.86% to Rs 72.32 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures rose 203.85% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.86% to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales72.3272.95 -1 OPM %6.315.26 -PBDT4.683.86 21 PBT0.810.26 212 NP0.790.26 204

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 17:01 IST

