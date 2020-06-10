Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit declines 35.37% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.57% to Rs 1062.98 croreNet profit of Indian Hotels Co declined 35.37% to Rs 74.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 1062.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1244.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.57% to Rs 354.42 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 286.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 4463.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4512.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1062.981244.32 -15 4463.144512.00 -1 OPM %19.5622.85 -21.6818.39 - PBDT161.19274.14 -41 758.83722.98 5 PBT58.07189.26 -69 354.59395.13 -10 NP74.32114.99 -35 354.42286.82 24
