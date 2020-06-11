Lyka Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.86% to Rs 8.57 croreNet loss of Lyka Labs reported to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.86% to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 53.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.24% to Rs 33.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales8.5714.74 -42 33.6741.18 -18 OPM %-6.7712.08 --6.682.48 - PBDT-5.450.73 PL -18.60-2.13 -773 PBT-6.90-0.51 -1253 -24.25-6.57 -269 NP-9.127.70 PL -53.191.73 PL
