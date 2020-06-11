Tata Metaliks standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 521.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks rose 19.72% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 521.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 593.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.76% to Rs 165.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 2050.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

