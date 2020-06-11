JUST IN
Tata Metaliks standalone net profit rises 19.72% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.16% to Rs 521.60 crore

Net profit of Tata Metaliks rose 19.72% to Rs 77.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 64.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.16% to Rs 521.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 593.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.76% to Rs 165.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 181.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.85% to Rs 2050.63 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2155.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales521.60593.80 -12 2050.632155.11 -5 OPM %23.0313.59 -13.8414.21 - PBDT113.7771.99 58 266.44269.70 -1 PBT96.3156.67 70 201.38212.06 -5 NP77.0464.35 20 165.96181.89 -9

First Published: Thu, June 11 2020. 08:14 IST

