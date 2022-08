Maharashtra Seamless receives order worth Rs 197 cr

Maharashtra Seamless has received an order with basic value of Rs. 197 crores for casing pipes from Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC).

ONGC will utilise these pipes for its oil and gas exploration activities in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Tripura.

As India is ramping up its exploration and production activities in oil and gas sector, the Company expects sustainable improvement in domestic demand for its products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)