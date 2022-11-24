Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 549.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.47% to Rs 28.29 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 549.09% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.47% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.2917.7477.7060.329.800.869.410.697.141.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)