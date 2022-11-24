Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 549.09% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 59.47% to Rs 28.29 croreNet profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 549.09% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.47% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.2917.74 59 OPM %77.7060.32 -PBDT9.800.86 1040 PBT9.410.69 1264 NP7.141.10 549
