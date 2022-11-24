JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex soars 762 pts, hits record high, Nifty ends near 18,500; VIX slumps 4%
Business Standard

Mahaveer Finance India standalone net profit rises 549.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 59.47% to Rs 28.29 crore

Net profit of Mahaveer Finance India rose 549.09% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.47% to Rs 28.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.2917.74 59 OPM %77.7060.32 -PBDT9.800.86 1040 PBT9.410.69 1264 NP7.141.10 549

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 17:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU