Mahavir Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of Mahavir Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
