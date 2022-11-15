Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 277.99 crore

Net profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 9.45% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 277.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 251.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.277.99251.345.125.149.079.726.126.784.605.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)