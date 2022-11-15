Maheshwari Logistics consolidated net profit declines 9.45% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 277.99 croreNet profit of Maheshwari Logistics declined 9.45% to Rs 4.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 277.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 251.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales277.99251.34 11 OPM %5.125.14 -PBDT9.079.72 -7 PBT6.126.78 -10 NP4.605.08 -9
