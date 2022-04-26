Sanofi India gains after Q1 PAT grows 63% to Rs 238 cr

Sanofi India rose 1.68% to Rs 7,097 after the company's standalone net profit surged 63.39% to Rs 238.40 crore on a 2.49% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 707 crore in Q1 March 2022 over Q1 March 2021.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) jumped 67.11% to Rs 325.70 crore in Q1 March 2022 as against Rs 194.90 crore in Q1 March 2021. Total expenses decreased by 5.87% to Rs 523.80 crore in Q1 March 2022 as compared to Rs 556.5 crore in Q1 March 2021.

Sanofi India is one of the entities through which Sanofi operates in India. It offers a wide array of medicines for therapy areas such as diabetes, cardiology, thrombosis, central nervous system and anti-histamines. The products manufactured by the company are distributed in India and exported to many developed as well as developing countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)