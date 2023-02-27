Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Deep Polymers Ltd, Cantabil Retail India Ltd, North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd and Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 February 2023.

Orissa Bengal Carrier Ltd lost 15.78% to Rs 47.25 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11961 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd crashed 15.54% to Rs 92.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19287 shares in the past one month.

Cantabil Retail India Ltd tumbled 14.81% to Rs 860.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10424 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1606 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd corrected 12.73% to Rs 19.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12971 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd shed 11.99% to Rs 11.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4378 shares in the past one month.

