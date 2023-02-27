Uflex Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Uflex consolidated net profit rises 11.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Uflex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 85.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Uflex drops over 8% in two days; down over 20% in one month
S.M. Gold Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Info Edge (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2023.
Adani Enterprises Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2023.
Uflex Ltd tumbled 15.37% to Rs 362.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13500 shares in the past one month.
Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.57% to Rs 1188.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mphasis Ltd lost 7.52% to Rs 2036.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21976 shares in the past one month.
Jindal Saw Ltd plummeted 7.46% to Rs 145.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd dropped 7.36% to Rs 415.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72730 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU