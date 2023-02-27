Uflex Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Adani Enterprises Ltd, Mphasis Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd and Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 February 2023.

Uflex Ltd tumbled 15.37% to Rs 362.7 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13500 shares in the past one month.

Adani Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.57% to Rs 1188.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mphasis Ltd lost 7.52% to Rs 2036.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21976 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Saw Ltd plummeted 7.46% to Rs 145.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd dropped 7.36% to Rs 415.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72730 shares in the past one month.

