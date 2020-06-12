Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1334.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 20182.28 crore

Net loss of Mahindra & Mahindra reported to Rs 1334.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 693.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 20182.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27158.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.61% to Rs 127.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5315.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 95179.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104720.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20182.2827158.7795179.09104720.6811.9614.6913.2014.521224.422820.878604.7912637.2921.781733.453628.508646.52-1334.58693.38127.045315.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)