Mahindra & Mahindra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1334.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.69% to Rs 20182.28 crore

Net loss of Mahindra & Mahindra reported to Rs 1334.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 693.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.69% to Rs 20182.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27158.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.61% to Rs 127.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5315.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 95179.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 104720.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20182.2827158.77 -26 95179.09104720.68 -9 OPM %11.9614.69 -13.2014.52 - PBDT1224.422820.87 -57 8604.7912637.29 -32 PBT21.781733.45 -99 3628.508646.52 -58 NP-1334.58693.38 PL 127.045315.46 -98

First Published: Fri, June 12 2020. 14:12 IST

