TCS recognized for its system integration capabilities on AWS

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to the report, TCS has been identified as a Star Performer for its balanced portfolio of AWS offering services and strong focus on building technical expertise through AWS-dedicated talent to improve the value delivered to clients. Additionally, it said that TCS' strong investment in contextualized and verticalized cloud solutions on AWS, continued investment in IP and a strong AWS partnership to co-develop solutions are features that distinguish TCS.

Highlighted as a key strength is TCS' comprehensive industry cloud with strong focus on retail, travel, transport, hospitality, life sciences and BFSI industries, underpinned by a credible and larger AWS certified talent pool which makes it suitable for enterprise looking for SI and integrator capabilities for complex engagements. It goes on to say that TCS' suite of sustainability in cloud solutions such TCS Clever Energy and ESG Integration solution on AWS makes it suitable for enterprises with sustainability focused demands. The reports states that clients have appreciated TCS' domain expertise, technical expertise as key strengths.

