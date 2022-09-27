JUST IN
NHPC updates on under-construction Subansiri Lower HE Project

NHPC announced that incessant rain and high discharge at one of the under-construction project of the Company i.e.

Subansiri Lower HE Project (2,000 MW) has resulted in partial flooding of Power House on 25 September 2022 and all requisite possible measures have been/are being taken to protect the structure and minimize any potential consequential losses. No significant impact is anticipated in project commissioning schedule due to this unforeseen incident, except some time for dewatering and cleaning works.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 17:00 IST

