Majesco Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd and IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2020.

Majesco Ltd tumbled 98.76% to Rs 12.2 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2607 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 85.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Punjab National Bank crashed 4.63% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 92.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd dropped 3.95% to Rs 224.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 67771 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39495 shares in the past one month.

IDBI Bank Ltd fell 2.81% to Rs 32.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

