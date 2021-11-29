Man Industries gains on bagging orders worth Rs 325 cr

Man Industries (India) rose 2.28% to Rs 96.65 after the company said that it has received new orders worth approximately Rs 325 crore.

"With these new orders the unexecuted order book as on date stands at approximately Rs 1,650 crore," the company said in a statement.

Man Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and coating of large diameter carbon steel pipes, infrastructure, and realty and trading.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 10.30% to Rs 24.47 crore on a 16.53% decline in net sales to Rs 490.19 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

