INEOS Styrolution India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Archidply Industries Ltd, Prabhat Dairy Ltd, Tokyo Plast International Ltd and Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 July 2020.

INEOS Styrolution India Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 700.45 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1331 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8795 shares in the past one month.

Archidply Industries Ltd crashed 9.28% to Rs 28.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29595 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19705 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Dairy Ltd lost 9.05% to Rs 63.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3656 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd plummeted 8.78% to Rs 58.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1776 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd shed 7.83% to Rs 15.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 24848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12421 shares in the past one month.

