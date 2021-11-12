Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
Asahi India Glass Ltd, Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd and Minda Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 November 2021.
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd soared 10.68% to Rs 214 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65408 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5170 shares in the past one month.
Asahi India Glass Ltd surged 10.65% to Rs 461.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 69934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31269 shares in the past one month.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd spiked 8.04% to Rs 440.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8835 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5254 shares in the past one month.
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd spurt 6.56% to Rs 482.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 37976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5232 shares in the past one month.
Minda Industries Ltd exploded 6.44% to Rs 917.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24661 shares in the past one month.
