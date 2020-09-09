Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 43.29% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 171.50 croreNet profit of Manaksia declined 43.29% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 171.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales171.50252.14 -32 OPM %12.499.95 -PBDT26.6340.81 -35 PBT17.6730.05 -41 NP12.0021.16 -43
