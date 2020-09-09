Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 43.29% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.98% to Rs 171.50 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 43.29% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.98% to Rs 171.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 252.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.171.50252.1412.499.9526.6340.8117.6730.0512.0021.16

