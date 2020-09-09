Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.080.2087.50-15.000.07-0.030.07-0.030.07-0.03

