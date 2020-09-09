JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Winro Commercial (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.080.20 -60 OPM %87.50-15.00 -PBDT0.07-0.03 LP PBT0.07-0.03 LP NP0.07-0.03 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 17:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU