J L Morison (India) standalone net profit declines 7.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.78% to Rs 35.74 croreNet profit of J L Morison (India) declined 7.50% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 20.78% to Rs 35.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.7429.59 21 OPM %6.167.71 -PBDT2.642.78 -5 PBT2.402.56 -6 NP1.852.00 -8
