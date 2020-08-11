Manugraph India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.97 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Manugraph India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Virgo Polymers (India) standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the March 2020 quarter
SIS slips after dismal Q4 outcome
Ajanta Pharma rallies after stellar Q4 show
-
Sales decline 90.47% to Rs 3.75 croreNet Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 12.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 90.47% to Rs 3.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.7539.34 -90 OPM %-101.33-25.42 -PBDT-3.49-9.47 63 PBT-3.96-10.15 61 NP-3.97-12.15 67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU