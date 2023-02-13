JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

R Systems International consolidated net profit rises 26.20% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 479.83 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 31.37% to Rs 63.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 479.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 362.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales479.83362.63 32 OPM %15.9715.94 -PBDT91.9468.91 33 PBT79.2060.35 31 NP63.4148.27 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 14:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU