Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 479.83 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 31.37% to Rs 63.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 479.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 362.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales479.83362.63 32 OPM %15.9715.94 -PBDT91.9468.91 33 PBT79.2060.35 31 NP63.4148.27 31
