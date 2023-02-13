Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 32.32% to Rs 479.83 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 31.37% to Rs 63.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 32.32% to Rs 479.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 362.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.479.83362.6315.9715.9491.9468.9179.2060.3563.4148.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)