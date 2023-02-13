Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Archidply Decor declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.9911.555.087.360.570.690.240.390.170.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)