Archidply Decor standalone net profit declines 39.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.47% to Rs 12.99 croreNet profit of Archidply Decor declined 39.29% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.9911.55 12 OPM %5.087.36 -PBDT0.570.69 -17 PBT0.240.39 -38 NP0.170.28 -39
