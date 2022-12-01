Maruti Suzuki total sales climb 14% YoY in November

The car major recorded total sales of 1,59,044 units in November 2022, recording a growth of 14.27% as against 1,39,184 units sold in November 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 135,055 units (up 19.50% YoY), sales to other OEM of 4,251 units (down 10.96% YoY) and exports of 19,738 units (down 7.74% YoY).

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales fell 5.06% last month from 1,67,520 units sold in October 2022.

Total domestic sales increased 18.27% to 1,39,306 units year on year November 2022.

Maruti said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company said it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in Q2 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 475.3 crore recorded in Q2 FY22. Net sales jumped 47.91% to Rs 28,543.5 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022, as against Rs 19,297.8 crore posted in the same period last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India were down 0.13% at Rs 8965.70 on the BSE.

