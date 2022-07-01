Maruti Suzuki total sales rises over 5% YoY in June'22

The car major recorded total sales of 155,857 units in June 2022, increasing 5.76% from 147,368 units sold in June 2021.
Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 125,710 units, sales to other OEM of 6,314 units and exports of 23,833 units.
On a sequential basis, the company's total sales fell 3.44% from 161,413 units sold in May 2022.
Total domestic sales rose by 1.29% year on year to 132,024 units in June 2022 as against 130,348 units sold in June 2021. Total exports surged 40.03% to 23,833 units in June 2022 from 17,020 units sold in June 2021.
Maruti Suzuki said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The automaker reported 57.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,838.9 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 25,514 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.29% to Rs 8,361.05 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU