Maruti Suzuki total sales rises over 5% YoY in June'22

The car major recorded total sales of 155,857 units in June 2022, increasing 5.76% from 147,368 units sold in June 2021.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 125,710 units, sales to other OEM of 6,314 units and exports of 23,833 units.

On a sequential basis, the company's total sales fell 3.44% from 161,413 units sold in May 2022.

Total domestic sales rose by 1.29% year on year to 132,024 units in June 2022 as against 130,348 units sold in June 2021. Total exports surged 40.03% to 23,833 units in June 2022 from 17,020 units sold in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki said that the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The automaker reported 57.7% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,838.9 crore on a 11.1% rise in net sales to Rs 25,514 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India declined 1.29% to Rs 8,361.05 on the BSE.

