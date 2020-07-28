Sulabh Engineers & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 24.15% in the March 2020 quarter
Gajanan Securities Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2019 quarter
Rajputana Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Worstex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Cella Space reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.11 croreNet loss of Sulabh Engineers & Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 0.58 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.110.17 PL 0.580.55 5 OPM %154.5541.18 -60.3456.36 - PBDT-0.170.09 PL 0.350.33 6 PBT-0.200.09 PL 0.320.33 -3 NP-0.010.16 PL 0.340.34 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU