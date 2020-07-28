Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 0.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 54.34% in the March 2020 quarter
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2019 quarter
Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.62 crore in the December 2019 quarter
WW Technology Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 84.62% to Rs 0.24 croreNet Loss of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 84.62% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.13 85 0.680.53 28 OPM %-104.17-153.85 --100.00-66.04 - PBDT-0.25-0.20 -25 -0.67-0.17 -294 PBT-0.25-0.20 -25 -0.67-0.17 -294 NP-0.28-0.16 -75 -0.60-0.17 -253
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU