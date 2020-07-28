Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.59% to Rs 39.38 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 76.03% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.59% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.39.3892.8631.8433.162.9912.292.6411.801.988.26

