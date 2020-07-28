JUST IN
Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.35 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 57.59% to Rs 39.38 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 76.03% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 57.59% to Rs 39.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 92.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales39.3892.86 -58 OPM %31.8433.16 -PBDT2.9912.29 -76 PBT2.6411.80 -78 NP1.988.26 -76

