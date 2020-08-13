MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 12.49% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 167.33 crore

Net profit of MAS Financial Services declined 12.49% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 41.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 167.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.167.33168.8974.1880.2549.6064.6648.9164.0136.1641.32

