SVP Global Textiles consolidated net profit declines 61.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 286.37 crore

Net profit of SVP Global Textiles declined 61.02% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 286.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 406.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.286.37406.6926.4823.2823.2062.73-5.5541.2321.2954.62

