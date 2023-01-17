SVP Global Textiles consolidated net profit declines 61.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 29.59% to Rs 286.37 croreNet profit of SVP Global Textiles declined 61.02% to Rs 21.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.59% to Rs 286.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 406.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales286.37406.69 -30 OPM %26.4823.28 -PBDT23.2062.73 -63 PBT-5.5541.23 PL NP21.2954.62 -61
