Mauria Udyog reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.91 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.03% to Rs 70.05 croreNet Loss of Mauria Udyog reported to Rs 6.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 70.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales70.0562.53 12 OPM %-0.371.20 -PBDT1.260.11 1045 PBT0.39-0.98 LP NP-6.91-0.54 -1180
