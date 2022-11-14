Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 93.33% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.7315.478.9111.512.571.652.241.342.031.05

