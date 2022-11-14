JUST IN
Bodal Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 57.01% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 28.73 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 93.33% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 28.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.7315.47 86 OPM %8.9111.51 -PBDT2.571.65 56 PBT2.241.34 67 NP2.031.05 93

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:44 IST

