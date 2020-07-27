Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 229.69% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps rose 229.69% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.0315.78 -24 OPM %18.296.02 -PBDT2.481.12 121 PBT2.110.66 220 NP2.110.64 230

First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 08:04 IST

