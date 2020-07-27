Medi Caps consolidated net profit rises 229.69% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 23.76% to Rs 12.03 crore

Net profit of Medi Caps rose 229.69% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 23.76% to Rs 12.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.0315.7818.296.022.481.122.110.662.110.64

