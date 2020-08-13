Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Prima Agro rose 21.54% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.3.433.5332.9432.861.321.201.090.950.790.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)