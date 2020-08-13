Prima Agro consolidated net profit rises 21.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.83% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Prima Agro rose 21.54% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.83% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales3.433.53 -3 OPM %32.9432.86 -PBDT1.321.20 10 PBT1.090.95 15 NP0.790.65 22
