Meenakshi Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.94% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.84% to Rs 8.36 croreNet profit of Meenakshi Steel Industries declined 44.94% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.84% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8.366.20 35 OPM %78.7198.23 -PBDT1.342.48 -46 PBT1.342.48 -46 NP0.981.78 -45
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
