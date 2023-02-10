JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 19.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 1561.74 crore

Net profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 19.12% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 1561.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1285.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1561.741285.6811.8613.50164.18155.07107.4199.9976.3864.12

