JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit rises 19.12% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.47% to Rs 1561.74 croreNet profit of JK Lakshmi Cement rose 19.12% to Rs 76.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 64.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.47% to Rs 1561.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1285.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1561.741285.68 21 OPM %11.8613.50 -PBDT164.18155.07 6 PBT107.4199.99 7 NP76.3864.12 19
