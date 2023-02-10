United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 69.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 154.97 croreNet profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 69.37% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 154.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales154.97184.12 -16 OPM %4.952.94 -PBDT6.074.66 30 PBT2.921.57 86 NP1.881.11 69
