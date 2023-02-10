United Polyfab Gujarat standalone net profit rises 69.37% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 15.83% to Rs 154.97 crore

Net profit of United Polyfab Gujarat rose 69.37% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 15.83% to Rs 154.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 184.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.154.97184.124.952.946.074.662.921.571.881.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)