Megasoft consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 13.50 crore

Net profit of Megasoft declined 24.51% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.5012.56 7 OPM %13.5622.53 -PBDT1.982.37 -16 PBT0.771.02 -25 NP0.771.02 -25

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 13:50 IST

