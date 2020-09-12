Megasoft consolidated net profit declines 24.51% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 13.50 crore

Net profit of Megasoft declined 24.51% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 13.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.5012.5613.5622.531.982.370.771.020.771.02

