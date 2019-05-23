Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Soft rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.58% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.500.451.801.60-10.00-2.2211.6720.630.140.090.620.620.110.030.500.400.090.020.380.31

