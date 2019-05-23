Megri Soft standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the March 2019 quarter

-

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Megri Soft rose 350.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.58% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 1.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.500.45 11 1.801.60 13 OPM %-10.00-2.22 -11.6720.63 - PBDT0.140.09 56 0.620.62 0 PBT0.110.03 267 0.500.40 25 NP0.090.02 350 0.380.31 23
