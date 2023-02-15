Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 161.25% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 161.25% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.090.803.352.500.170.020.170.020.170.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)