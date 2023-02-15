Tirupati Fin-Lease standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 161.25% to Rs 2.09 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fin-Lease rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 161.25% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.090.80 161 OPM %3.352.50 -PBDT0.170.02 750 PBT0.170.02 750 NP0.170.02 750
