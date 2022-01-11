Metal shares drop

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 432.71 points or 2.17% at 19472.03 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 4.34%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 4.15%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.9%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 2.67%),Vedanta Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NMDC Ltd (down 1.68%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.21%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.6%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.54%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.18%).

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 176.91 or 0.29% at 60572.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 41.9 points or 0.23% at 18045.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 191.6 points or 0.63% at 30580.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.49 points or 0.4% at 9066.89.

On BSE,2086 shares were trading in green, 1301 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

